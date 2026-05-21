WM-Stadien 2026 in Kanada, Mexiko und USA: Alle Spielorte der Weltmeisterschaft

Ab 11. Juni blickt die Fußball-Welt auf Kanada, Mexiko und die USA. Bei der Weltmeisterschaft geht es um den Titel. Deutschland ist in der Gruppe E angesiedelt und tritt zunächst in Houston, Toronto und New York an, aber wo wird noch gespielt? SPORT1 stellt die 16 Austragungsorte vor!
WM 2026: In diesen Stadien wird gespielt
Die Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft wird 2026 erstmals mit 48 Mannschaften ausgetragen. Die Teams kämpfen in den USA, Kanada und Mexiko um den Titel Weltmeister 2026. SPORT1 stellt alle Spielorte vor.
WM 2026: Alle 16 Stadien im Überblick
- New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium – während der WM „New York New Jersey Stadium“
- Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium – während der WM „Los Angeles Stadium“
- Dallas/Arlington: AT&T Stadium – während der WM „Dallas Stadium“
- Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – während der WM „Atlanta Stadium“
- Boston/Foxborough: Gillette Stadium – während der WM „Boston Stadium“
- Houston: NRG Stadium – während der WM „Houston Stadium“
- Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium- während der WM „Kansas City Stadium“
- Miami: Hard Rock Stadium – während der WM „Miami Stadium“
- Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field – während der WM „Philadelphia Stadium“
- San Francisco/Santa Clara: Levi’s Stadium – während der WM „San Francisco Bay Area Stadium“
- Seattle: Lumen Field – während der WM „Seattle Stadium“
- Toronto: BMO Field – während der WM „Toronto Stadium“
- Vancouver: BC Place Stadium – während der WM „Vancouver Stadium“
- Guadalupe/Monterrey: Estadio BBVA – während der WM „Monterrey Stadium“
- Mexico City: Aztekenstadion – während der WM „Mexico City Stadium“
- Guadalajara/Zapopan: Estadio Akron – während der WM „Guadalajara Stadium“