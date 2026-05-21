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WM-Stadien 2026 in Kanada, Mexiko und USA: Alle Spielorte der Weltmeisterschaft

WM 2026: In diesen Stadien wird gespielt

Die Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft wird 2026 erstmals mit 48 Mannschaften ausgetragen. Die Teams kämpfen in den USA, Kanada und Mexiko um den Titel Weltmeister 2026. SPORT1 stellt alle Spielorte vor.
Die Spielstätten bei der FIFA WM 2026 stehen fest. SPORT1 präsentiert euch die Stadien im Video.
SPORT1
Die Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft wird 2026 erstmals mit 48 Mannschaften ausgetragen. Die Teams kämpfen in den USA, Kanada und Mexiko um den Titel Weltmeister 2026. SPORT1 stellt alle Spielorte vor.

Ab 11. Juni blickt die Fußball-Welt auf Kanada, Mexiko und die USA. Bei der Weltmeisterschaft geht es um den Titel. Deutschland ist in der Gruppe E angesiedelt und tritt zunächst in Houston, Toronto und New York an, aber wo wird noch gespielt? SPORT1 stellt die 16 Austragungsorte vor!

WM 2026: Alle 16 Stadien im Überblick

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